Formula One Group [FWONK] Is Currently 4.97 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Formula One Group [NASDAQ: FWONK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.97% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.34%. The company report on August 10, 2022 that Liberty Media Corporation Prices Upsized Private Offering of $425 Million of 2.25% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2027.

Liberty Media Corporation (“Liberty”) (Nasdaq: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, BATRA, BATRK, FWONA, FWONK) announced today that it has priced and agreed to sell to initial purchasers in an upsized private offering $425 million aggregate principal amount of its 2.25% convertible senior notes due 2027 (the “Notes”). Liberty has also granted to the initial purchasers of the Notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date the Notes are first issued, up to an additional $50 million principal amount of Notes. The Notes, as well as the associated cash proceeds, will be attributed to the Liberty Formula One tracking stock group.

The Notes will be convertible into cash, shares of Liberty’s Series C Liberty Formula One common stock (“FWONK”) or a combination thereof, at Liberty’s election. Prior to May 15, 2027, the Notes will be convertible at the option of holders only upon satisfaction of certain conditions and during certain periods, and on and after May 15, 2027, at any time until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately preceding the maturity date. The Notes will have an initial conversion rate of 11.6198 shares of FWONK per $1,000 principal amount of Notes, representing an initial conversion price of approximately $86.06 for each share of FWONK, which represents a conversion premium of approximately 30% to the last reported sale price of $66.20 per share of FWONK on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on August 9, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, FWONK stock rose by 43.60%. The one-year Formula One Group stock forecast points to a potential downside of -12.08. The average equity rating for FWONK stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.17 billion, with 203.86 million shares outstanding and 199.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, FWONK stock reached a trading volume of 7871496 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Formula One Group [FWONK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FWONK shares is $62.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FWONK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Formula One Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Formula One Group stock. On May 16, 2019, analysts increased their price target for FWONK shares from 35 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Formula One Group is set at 2.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for FWONK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.48.

FWONK Stock Performance Analysis:

Formula One Group [FWONK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.34. With this latest performance, FWONK shares gained by 18.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FWONK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.85 for Formula One Group [FWONK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.59, while it was recorded at 66.23 for the last single week of trading, and 61.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Formula One Group Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Formula One Group [FWONK] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.87 and a Gross Margin at +11.70. Formula One Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.90.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.66.

Formula One Group [FWONK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,054 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FWONK stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 23,780,802, which is approximately 22.734% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,055,267 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.19 billion in FWONK stocks shares; and CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD, currently with $1.09 billion in FWONK stock with ownership of nearly -8.124% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Formula One Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 187 institutional holders increased their position in Formula One Group [NASDAQ:FWONK] by around 22,761,406 shares. Additionally, 189 investors decreased positions by around 22,384,619 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 171,487,592 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 216,633,617 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FWONK stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,382,683 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 3,432,275 shares during the same period.