For Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT], Analyst sees a rise to $3. What next?

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NYSE: NAT] slipped around -0.1 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.59 at the close of the session, down -3.72%. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – News on oil production in Saudi Arabia.

Thursday, August 4, 2022.

Nordic American Tankers Limited stock is now 53.25% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NAT Stock saw the intraday high of $2.705 and lowest of $2.58 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.35, which means current price is +85.00% above from all time high which was touched on 04/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.66M shares, NAT reached a trading volume of 6915833 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]?

Jefferies have made an estimate for Nordic American Tankers Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $2 to $2.50. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Nordic American Tankers Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordic American Tankers Limited is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

How has NAT stock performed recently?

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.37. With this latest performance, NAT shares gained by 36.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 83.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.32 for Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.22, while it was recorded at 2.59 for the last single week of trading, and 2.10 for the last 200 days.

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.99 and a Gross Margin at -35.01. Nordic American Tankers Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -61.01.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.72.

Nordic American Tankers Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]

There are presently around $148 million, or 28.70% of NAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,897,210, which is approximately 3.848% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 5,366,347 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.9 million in NAT stocks shares; and ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $13.54 million in NAT stock with ownership of nearly 2.803% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nordic American Tankers Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Nordic American Tankers Limited [NYSE:NAT] by around 7,896,959 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 7,016,831 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 42,358,857 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,272,647 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAT stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,934,913 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,180,351 shares during the same period.