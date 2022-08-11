For Microvast Holdings Inc. [MVST], Analyst sees a rise to $8. What next?

Microvast Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MVST] price surged by 7.98 percent to reach at $0.21. The company report on August 10, 2022 that Microvast Updates Dial-In For Second Quarter Earnings Call.

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) (“Microvast” or the “Company”) announced today that it has a new dial-in number for its second quarter earnings call that will be held on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Central Time (6:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Investment community professionals interested in participating in the Q&A session may join the call by dialing +1 201 493 6784.

This is an update to the dial-in information that was previously communicated in a press release on as a result of a change in vendor. The date, time and webcast access information for the earnings call remain the same.

A sum of 4305751 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.17M shares. Microvast Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $2.90 and dropped to a low of $2.62 until finishing in the latest session at $2.84.

The one-year MVST stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.0. The average equity rating for MVST stock is currently 4.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Microvast Holdings Inc. [MVST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MVST shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MVST stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Microvast Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microvast Holdings Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for MVST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25.

MVST Stock Performance Analysis:

Microvast Holdings Inc. [MVST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.41. With this latest performance, MVST shares gained by 24.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MVST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.23 for Microvast Holdings Inc. [MVST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.79, while it was recorded at 2.79 for the last single week of trading, and 5.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Microvast Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microvast Holdings Inc. [MVST] shares currently have an operating margin of -131.73 and a Gross Margin at -28.12. Microvast Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -135.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -42.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.32.

Microvast Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Microvast Holdings Inc. [MVST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $169 million, or 36.20% of MVST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MVST stocks are: LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP with ownership of 10,986,105, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 29.70% of the total institutional ownership; SPRING CREEK CAPITAL LLC, holding 6,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.04 million in MVST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $10.54 million in MVST stock with ownership of nearly 0.224% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Microvast Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Microvast Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MVST] by around 8,859,143 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 3,573,312 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 47,186,319 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,618,774 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MVST stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,930,735 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,065,659 shares during the same period.