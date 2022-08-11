For Duke Realty Corporation [DRE], Analyst sees a drop to $74. What next?

Duke Realty Corporation [NYSE: DRE] gained 1.39% or 0.86 points to close at $62.90 with a heavy trading volume of 3997413 shares. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Duke Realty Sets Meeting and Record Dates for Special Meeting.

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) today announced that its Board of Directors has called a special meeting of its stockholders to consider and vote on its proposed merger with Prologis, Inc. (“Prologis”). The special meeting will be conducted via a virtual live webcast on September 28, 2022, commencing at 12 p.m. Eastern Time. Stockholders of record of Duke Realty as of the close of business on August 8, 2022, the record date for the special meeting, will be entitled to notice of and to vote at the special meeting.

It opened the trading session at $62.46, the shares rose to $62.97 and dropped to $61.85, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DRE points out that the company has recorded 9.75% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -33.49% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.34M shares, DRE reached to a volume of 3997413 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Duke Realty Corporation [DRE]:

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Duke Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $68 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on May 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Duke Realty Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $63, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on DRE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duke Realty Corporation is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Trading performance analysis for DRE stock

Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.95. With this latest performance, DRE shares gained by 9.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.17 for Duke Realty Corporation [DRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.51, while it was recorded at 62.10 for the last single week of trading, and 57.12 for the last 200 days.

Duke Realty Corporation [DRE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duke Realty Corporation go to 6.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Duke Realty Corporation [DRE]

There are presently around $23,104 million, or 98.90% of DRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DRE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 62,173,808, which is approximately 2.151% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 50,145,167 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.15 billion in DRE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.35 billion in DRE stock with ownership of nearly -3.613% of the company’s market capitalization.

286 institutional holders increased their position in Duke Realty Corporation [NYSE:DRE] by around 19,981,820 shares. Additionally, 239 investors decreased positions by around 23,672,631 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 323,651,321 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 367,305,772 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRE stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,503,383 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 1,128,300 shares during the same period.