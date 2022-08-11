Embark Technology Inc. [EMBK] Stock trading around $0.58 per share: What’s Next?

Embark Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: EMBK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.31% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.40%. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Embark Completes Successful Public Demonstration of Emergency Vehicle Interaction Capability with Texas Law Enforcement Agencies.

Over the last 12 months, EMBK stock dropped by -94.14%. The one-year Embark Technology Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 93.37. The average equity rating for EMBK stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $247.87 million, with 452.62 million shares outstanding and 351.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.05M shares, EMBK stock reached a trading volume of 3853192 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Embark Technology Inc. [EMBK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EMBK shares is $8.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EMBK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Embark Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Embark Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on EMBK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Embark Technology Inc. is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12.

EMBK Stock Performance Analysis:

Embark Technology Inc. [EMBK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.40. With this latest performance, EMBK shares gained by 23.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMBK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.17 for Embark Technology Inc. [EMBK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6175, while it was recorded at 0.5448 for the last single week of trading, and 4.6004 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Embark Technology Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -105.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -85.30.

Embark Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.40 and a Current Ratio set at 20.40.

Embark Technology Inc. [EMBK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $117 million, or 53.90% of EMBK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EMBK stocks are: DATA COLLECTIVE IV GP, LLC with ownership of 63,720,154, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; SC US (TTGP), LTD., holding 53,144,138 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.82 million in EMBK stocks shares; and TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $12.35 million in EMBK stock with ownership of nearly -8.586% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Embark Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Embark Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:EMBK] by around 72,856,538 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 3,207,459 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 125,249,842 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 201,313,839 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EMBK stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 69,734,777 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,086,287 shares during the same period.