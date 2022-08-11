Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] Revenue clocked in at $111.70 million, down -22.70% YTD: What’s Next?

Cronos Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CRON] traded at a low on 08/10/22, posting a -1.94 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.03. The company report on August 9, 2022 that Cronos Group Reports 2022 Second Quarter Results.

Consolidated net revenue increased by 48% year-over-year to $23.1 million in Q2 2022.

Israel net revenue increased by 212% year-over-year to $7.2 million in Q2 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3558773 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cronos Group Inc. stands at 5.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.68%.

The market cap for CRON stock reached $1.47 billion, with 375.02 million shares outstanding and 195.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.16M shares, CRON reached a trading volume of 3558773 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRON shares is $4.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRON stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Cronos Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Cronos Group Inc. stock. On January 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CRON shares from 5.54 to 3.24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cronos Group Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.60.

How has CRON stock performed recently?

Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.40. With this latest performance, CRON shares gained by 1.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.76 for Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.01, while it was recorded at 3.31 for the last single week of trading, and 3.69 for the last 200 days.

Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] shares currently have an operating margin of -264.55 and a Gross Margin at -29.58. Cronos Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -531.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.51.

Cronos Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 25.50 and a Current Ratio set at 26.40.

Insider trade positions for Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]

There are presently around $145 million, or 11.30% of CRON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRON stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 11,404,219, which is approximately 2.074% of the company’s market cap and around 47.22% of the total institutional ownership; CHESCAPMANAGER LLC, holding 8,327,090 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.23 million in CRON stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $19.03 million in CRON stock with ownership of nearly 4.557% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cronos Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Cronos Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CRON] by around 4,155,356 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 8,600,958 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 35,108,409 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,864,723 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRON stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 665,114 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 2,857,753 shares during the same period.