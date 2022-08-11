CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] fell -8.79% so far this year. What now?

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [NASDAQ: COMM] jumped around 0.83 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $10.07 at the close of the session, up 8.98%. The company report on August 4, 2022 that CommScope Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Net sales increased 5% year-over-year for consolidated company.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. stock is now -8.79% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. COMM Stock saw the intraday high of $10.1181 and lowest of $9.49 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.27, which means current price is +81.12% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.98M shares, COMM reached a trading volume of 3667559 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMM shares is $10.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMM stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for CommScope Holding Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for CommScope Holding Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $9, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on COMM stock. On March 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for COMM shares from 12 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CommScope Holding Company Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24.

How has COMM stock performed recently?

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.03. With this latest performance, COMM shares gained by 61.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.18 for CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.56, while it was recorded at 9.70 for the last single week of trading, and 8.62 for the last 200 days.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.41 and a Gross Margin at +24.69. CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.45.

CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CommScope Holding Company Inc. go to 23.90%.

Insider trade positions for CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]

There are presently around $1,932 million, or 93.20% of COMM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COMM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,002,559, which is approximately 11.525% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; FPR PARTNERS LLC, holding 19,673,018 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $198.11 million in COMM stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $182.74 million in COMM stock with ownership of nearly 1.088% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CommScope Holding Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in CommScope Holding Company Inc. [NASDAQ:COMM] by around 25,693,167 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 22,170,042 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 143,951,442 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 191,814,651 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COMM stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,852,290 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 5,969,790 shares during the same period.