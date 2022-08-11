Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] Is Currently 6.67 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CCO] price surged by 6.67 percent to reach at $0.1. The company report on August 9, 2022 that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. to Host Investor Day on September 8, 2022.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCOH) (NYSE: CCO) will host its first Investor Day on Thursday, September 8, 2022, in New York City. The presentation will begin at approximately 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Investor Day agenda will include presentations from Scott Wells, Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Coleman, Chief Financial Officer, on the Company’s strategy for the Americas business, expanded financial disclosure and financial outlook. Other members from the Americas senior leadership team will host presentations on how technology is transforming the business. The event will conclude with a Q&A session.

A sum of 3310676 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.06M shares. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $1.695 and dropped to a low of $1.49 until finishing in the latest session at $1.60.

The one-year CCO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.16. The average equity rating for CCO stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCO shares is $2.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31.

CCO Stock Performance Analysis:

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.56. With this latest performance, CCO shares gained by 49.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.86 for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3138, while it was recorded at 1.5480 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6621 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.69 and a Gross Margin at +32.86. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.36.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

CCO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. go to 7.00%.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $734 million, or 99.10% of CCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCO stocks are: ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH with ownership of 105,433,653, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 37,999,324 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.8 million in CCO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $60.27 million in CCO stock with ownership of nearly 6.749% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CCO] by around 40,330,489 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 27,836,056 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 390,800,366 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 458,966,911 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCO stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,474,911 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 6,012,793 shares during the same period.