Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG] is -50.29% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bright Health Group Inc. [NYSE: BHG] price plunged by -11.86 percent to reach at -$0.23. The company report on August 10, 2022 that Bright Health Group Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Revenue of $1.6 billion, up 41.5% from Q2’21, GAAP Net Loss of $251.3 million, Adjusted EBITDA Loss of $194.9 million.

A sum of 3748703 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.79M shares. Bright Health Group Inc. shares reached a high of $1.97 and dropped to a low of $1.65 until finishing in the latest session at $1.71.

The one-year BHG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.62. The average equity rating for BHG stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHG shares is $2.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Bright Health Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $9 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Bright Health Group Inc. stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BHG shares from 5 to 3.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bright Health Group Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for BHG in the course of the last twelve months was 5.48.

BHG Stock Performance Analysis:

Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.50. With this latest performance, BHG shares dropped by -5.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.23 for Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7840, while it was recorded at 1.9460 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8937 for the last 200 days.

BHG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bright Health Group Inc. go to 42.60%.

Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $875 million, or 70.70% of BHG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHG stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 218,212,126, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DEER MANAGEMENT CO. LLC, holding 79,313,472 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $135.63 million in BHG stocks shares; and DEER IX & CO. LTD., currently with $110.55 million in BHG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

73 institutional holders increased their position in Bright Health Group Inc. [NYSE:BHG] by around 32,213,704 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 35,943,200 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 443,793,178 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 511,950,082 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHG stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,734,849 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 10,292,986 shares during the same period.