Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] moved up 3.06: Why It’s Important

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [NYSE: OWL] closed the trading session at $12.81 on 08/10/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.515, while the highest price level was $12.82. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Blue Owl Capital Inc. Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (“Blue Owl”) (NYSE:OWL) today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“Blue Owl’s strong second quarter results reflected the stability and resiliency of our financial profile, which compared favorably to the ongoing volatility and dislocation we saw in public equity and debt markets during the quarter. Assets under management grew 91% year over year to $119 billion, supported by our meaningful permanent capital base, reflecting robust demand for our differentiated strategies,” said Doug Ostrover, CEO of Blue Owl. “We feel very well positioned for the current market environment and see significant opportunities to raise and deploy capital across the business.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -14.08 percent and weekly performance of 11.68 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.56 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 24.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.55M shares, OWL reached to a volume of 7566333 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OWL shares is $14.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Blue Owl Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Blue Owl Capital Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on OWL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Owl Capital Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for OWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for OWL in the course of the last twelve months was 48.06.

OWL stock trade performance evaluation

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.68. With this latest performance, OWL shares gained by 24.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.24 for Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.07, while it was recorded at 12.39 for the last single week of trading, and 12.96 for the last 200 days.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] shares currently have an operating margin of -100.12 and a Gross Margin at +85.86. Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.66.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.81.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blue Owl Capital Inc. go to 38.50%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,444 million, or 86.70% of OWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OWL stocks are: ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 50,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.26% of the total institutional ownership; BLUE POOL MANAGEMENT LTD., holding 48,934,043 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $626.85 million in OWL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $522.23 million in OWL stock with ownership of nearly 3.423% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blue Owl Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. [NYSE:OWL] by around 22,613,002 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 21,804,267 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 302,485,335 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 346,902,604 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OWL stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,804,653 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 7,730,307 shares during the same period.