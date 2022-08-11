Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT] Revenue clocked in at $52.00 million, down -62.87% YTD: What’s Next?

Bakkt Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BKKT] closed the trading session at $3.16 on 08/10/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.10, while the highest price level was $3.27. The company report on August 9, 2022 that Bakkt Appoints Karen Alexander Chief Financial Officer.

Interim Chief Financial Officer Assumes Chief Financial Officer Role.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) a digital asset platform that unlocks crypto and drives loyalty to create delightful, connected experiences for a broad range of clients, announced that Karen Alexander, Interim Chief Financial Officer, is appointed Chief Financial Officer of Bakkt. Ms. Alexander assumed the role of Interim Chief Financial Officer on May 23, 2022 and previously served as Chief Accounting Officer of Bakkt.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -62.87 percent and weekly performance of 3.95 percent. The stock has been moved at -46.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 29.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 18.80 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.70M shares, BKKT reached to a volume of 3907988 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKKT shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKKT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Bakkt Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Bakkt Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bakkt Holdings Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35.

BKKT stock trade performance evaluation

Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.95. With this latest performance, BKKT shares gained by 29.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.99 for Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.61, while it was recorded at 3.17 for the last single week of trading, and 7.72 for the last 200 days.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT] shares currently have an operating margin of -465.09. Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -464.57.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.96.

Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $35 million, or 17.50% of BKKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKKT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,158,040, which is approximately 67.289% of the company’s market cap and around 18.90% of the total institutional ownership; EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS, LLC, holding 1,081,355 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.42 million in BKKT stocks shares; and CORBIN CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P., currently with $3.03 million in BKKT stock with ownership of nearly 107.545% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bakkt Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Bakkt Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BKKT] by around 3,741,906 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 10,967,283 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 3,570,109 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,139,080 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKKT stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,053,817 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 5,941,465 shares during the same period.