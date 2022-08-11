Assure Holdings Corp. [IONM] fell -73.33% so far this year. What now?

Assure Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: IONM] traded at a low on 08/10/22, posting a -16.28 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.44. The company report on August 9, 2022 that Assure to Present at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference.

Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (NASDAQ: IONM), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring (“IONM”) and remote neurology services, announced that it is attending the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference.

John Farlinger, executive chairman and CEO will present to investors at 12:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 18th. Additionally, Assure management will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with investors August 17th-18th, 2022. Register for the webcast here: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__IkTNdbqTJa0AiPXBJ9H-g.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3936222 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Assure Holdings Corp. stands at 84.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 25.18%.

The market cap for IONM stock reached $19.28 million, with 12.92 million shares outstanding and 11.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 498.21K shares, IONM reached a trading volume of 3936222 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IONM shares is $7.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IONM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Assure Holdings Corp. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for IONM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

Assure Holdings Corp. [IONM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.57. With this latest performance, IONM shares dropped by -3.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IONM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.12 for Assure Holdings Corp. [IONM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6490, while it was recorded at 2.0380 for the last single week of trading, and 4.2982 for the last 200 days.

Assure Holdings Corp. [IONM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Assure Holdings Corp. [IONM] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.29 and a Gross Margin at +47.14. Assure Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.44.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.72.

Assure Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.30 and a Current Ratio set at 9.30.

Insider trade positions for Assure Holdings Corp. [IONM]

There are presently around $0 million, or 10.70% of IONM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IONM stocks are: MANATUCK HILL PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 157,738, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 28.68% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 22,517 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32000.0 in IONM stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $2000.0 in IONM stock with ownership of nearly 470.543% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Assure Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Assure Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:IONM] by around 23,759 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 8 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 158,522 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 182,289 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IONM stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,535 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.