American Campus Communities Inc. [ACC] gain 14.19% so far this year. What now?

American Campus Communities Inc. [NYSE: ACC] gained 0.08% on the last trading session, reaching $65.42 price per share at the time. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Celsius Holdings Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Clearfield to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASD:CELH) will replace American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Clearfield Inc. (NASD:CLFD) will replace Celsius Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, August 10. Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) is acquiring American Campus Communities in a transaction expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

American Campus Communities Inc. represents 139.24 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.12 billion with the latest information. ACC stock price has been found in the range of $65.37 to $65.46.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, ACC reached a trading volume of 18855709 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Campus Communities Inc. [ACC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACC shares is $63.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for American Campus Communities Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $56 to $62. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2021, representing the official price target for American Campus Communities Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $57, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on ACC stock. On May 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ACC shares from 48 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Campus Communities Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACC in the course of the last twelve months was 154.64.

Trading performance analysis for ACC stock

American Campus Communities Inc. [ACC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.12. With this latest performance, ACC shares gained by 0.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.95 for American Campus Communities Inc. [ACC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.90, while it was recorded at 65.39 for the last single week of trading, and 58.28 for the last 200 days.

American Campus Communities Inc. [ACC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Campus Communities Inc. go to 29.56%.