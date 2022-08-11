Allego N.V. [ALLG] Stock trading around $5.83 per share: What’s Next?

Allego N.V. [NYSE: ALLG] jumped around 2.12 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $5.83 at the close of the session, up 57.14%. The company report on August 2, 2022 that Allego Announces Participation at Needham’s 11th Annual Virtual Industrial Tech, Robotics, & Clean Tech 1×1 Conference.

Allego N.V. (“Allego”) (NYSE: ALLG), a leading pan-European public electric vehicle fast-charging network, today announced that Chief Financial Officer, Ton Louwers, and Chief Technology Officer, Alexis Galley, will participate in the “Plugged-In: A Panel on EV Charging” panel at Needham’s 11th Annual Virtual Industrial Tech, Robotics, & Clean Tech 1×1 Conference on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 9:00 am ET. Investors interested in a 1×1 meeting with the company management should contact their Needham sales representative.

Compared to the average trading volume of 129.96K shares, ALLG reached a trading volume of 9518898 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Allego N.V. [ALLG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLG shares is $14.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Allego N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allego N.V. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALLG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.41.

How has ALLG stock performed recently?

Allego N.V. [ALLG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.12. With this latest performance, ALLG shares gained by 66.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.59 for Allego N.V. [ALLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.31, while it was recorded at 4.08 for the last single week of trading.

Allego N.V. [ALLG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Allego N.V. [ALLG] shares currently have an operating margin of -364.79 and a Gross Margin at +15.55. Allego N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -370.46.

Allego N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Insider trade positions for Allego N.V. [ALLG]

9 institutional holders increased their position in Allego N.V. [NYSE:ALLG] by around 22,089,853 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 44,711,556 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 43,849,494 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,951,915 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALLG stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,059,397 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 39,906,474 shares during the same period.