Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] Revenue clocked in at $-1.36 million, down -22.25% YTD: What’s Next?

Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ: WKHS] slipped around -1.08 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $3.39 at the close of the session, down -24.16%. The company report on August 9, 2022 that Workhorse Group Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”) an American technology company focused on providing sustainable and cost-effective drone-integrated electric vehicles to the last-mile delivery sector, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Workhorse Group Inc. stock is now -22.25% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WKHS Stock saw the intraday high of $4.15 and lowest of $3.38 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.59, which means current price is +60.66% above from all time high which was touched on 04/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.72M shares, WKHS reached a trading volume of 8131545 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WKHS shares is $6.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WKHS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Workhorse Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, R. F. Lafferty raised their target price from $4 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Workhorse Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on WKHS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Workhorse Group Inc. is set at 0.34 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.29.

How has WKHS stock performed recently?

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.40. With this latest performance, WKHS shares gained by 23.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WKHS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.97 for Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.09, while it was recorded at 4.14 for the last single week of trading, and 4.00 for the last 200 days.

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Workhorse Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.20 and a Current Ratio set at 8.80.

Insider trade positions for Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]

There are presently around $176 million, or 32.80% of WKHS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WKHS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,133,985, which is approximately 17.107% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,984,510 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.68 million in WKHS stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $14.11 million in WKHS stock with ownership of nearly 0.75% of the company’s market capitalization.

91 institutional holders increased their position in Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ:WKHS] by around 9,274,065 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 9,871,168 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 32,683,710 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,828,943 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WKHS stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,873,752 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 2,114,801 shares during the same period.