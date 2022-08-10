why MGM Resorts International [MGM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $52.34

MGM Resorts International [NYSE: MGM] price plunged by -1.68 percent to reach at -$0.58. The company report on August 9, 2022 that BETMGM BECOMES AN OFFICIAL SPORTSBOOK PARTNER OF THE NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE IN CANADA.

Partnership sets stage for future activations in Canada.

BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, announced today a multi-year partnership extension with the National Football League (NFL), becoming one of the League’s Official Sportsbook Partners in Canada. BetMGM was among the first operators to go live in Ontario, having launched its online sports betting and iGaming platforms in April 2022.

A sum of 4268811 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.98M shares. MGM Resorts International shares reached a high of $34.20 and dropped to a low of $33.495 until finishing in the latest session at $33.92.

The one-year MGM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.19. The average equity rating for MGM stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on MGM Resorts International [MGM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGM shares is $52.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for MGM Resorts International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2022, representing the official price target for MGM Resorts International stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $36 to $45, while Susquehanna kept a Neutral rating on MGM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGM Resorts International is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGM in the course of the last twelve months was 10.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

MGM Stock Performance Analysis:

MGM Resorts International [MGM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.60. With this latest performance, MGM shares gained by 19.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.61 for MGM Resorts International [MGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.26, while it was recorded at 34.56 for the last single week of trading, and 39.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MGM Resorts International Fundamentals:

MGM Resorts International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

MGM Resorts International [MGM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,688 million, or 72.10% of MGM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,799,759, which is approximately -0.714% of the company’s market cap and around 15.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,396,637 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $861.45 million in MGM stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $580.11 million in MGM stock with ownership of nearly -1.031% of the company’s market capitalization.

287 institutional holders increased their position in MGM Resorts International [NYSE:MGM] by around 18,600,609 shares. Additionally, 365 investors decreased positions by around 46,509,077 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 220,496,942 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 285,606,628 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGM stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,442,429 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 9,991,168 shares during the same period.