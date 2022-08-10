why Lemonade Inc. [LMND] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $28.19

Lemonade Inc. [NYSE: LMND] price surged by 11.95 percent to reach at $3.0. The company report on August 8, 2022 that Lemonade Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE: LMND) has released its second quarter 2022 financial results by posting them to its website. Please view the Q2 2022 financial results in the Letter to Shareholders on the company’s investor relations website.

On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Lemonade will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time (5:00 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss the results.

A sum of 6604348 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.17M shares. Lemonade Inc. shares reached a high of $29.95 and dropped to a low of $26.25 until finishing in the latest session at $28.11.

The one-year LMND stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.28. The average equity rating for LMND stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lemonade Inc. [LMND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LMND shares is $28.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LMND stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Lemonade Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Lemonade Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $53, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Underperform rating on LMND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lemonade Inc. is set at 1.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for LMND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.53.

LMND Stock Performance Analysis:

Lemonade Inc. [LMND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.05. With this latest performance, LMND shares gained by 44.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LMND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.50 for Lemonade Inc. [LMND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.11, while it was recorded at 24.54 for the last single week of trading, and 31.23 for the last 200 days.

LMND Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LMND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lemonade Inc. go to -2.90%.

Lemonade Inc. [LMND] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,180 million, or 31.70% of LMND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LMND stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 11,983,384, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 5,083,657 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $142.9 million in LMND stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $96.53 million in LMND stock with ownership of nearly -5.138% of the company’s market capitalization.

114 institutional holders increased their position in Lemonade Inc. [NYSE:LMND] by around 3,198,898 shares. Additionally, 154 investors decreased positions by around 6,746,317 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 32,046,492 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,991,707 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LMND stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 676,633 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 1,640,482 shares during the same period.