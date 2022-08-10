why Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.42

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: HRTX] gained 15.13% or 0.54 points to close at $4.11 with a heavy trading volume of 7911555 shares. The company report on August 9, 2022 that Heron Therapeutics Announces $76.5 Million Private Placement Financing.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRTX), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic innovations that improve medical care, announced today that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement to sell in a private placement to a group of new and existing institutional investors, led by Deep Track Capital, LP and including participation from Great Point Partners, Broadfin Holdings, LLC and other leading healthcare investors, 16,129,032 shares of its common stock at an offering price of $3.10 per share, and, to certain investors in lieu of common stock, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 8,548,387 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $3.0999 per pre-funded warrant, which represents the per share offering price for the common stock less the $0.0001 per share exercise price for each pre-funded warrant. Gross proceeds of the private placement are expected to be approximately $76.5 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other expenses. The private placement is expected to close on or about August 11, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Heron intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed private placement to support its acute care and oncology care commercial franchises, including accelerating the adoption of ZYNRELEF® and preparing for the anticipated launch of HTX-019 for the prevention of postoperative nausea and vomiting (“PONV”) ahead of the September PDUFA date, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

It opened the trading session at $3.35, the shares rose to $4.38 and dropped to $3.35, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HRTX points out that the company has recorded -53.77% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -87.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.80M shares, HRTX reached to a volume of 7911555 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HRTX shares is $15.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HRTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Heron Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $50 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Heron Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $64, while Needham kept a Buy rating on HRTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Heron Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for HRTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for HRTX stock

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.79. With this latest performance, HRTX shares gained by 29.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.37 for Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.97, while it was recorded at 3.36 for the last single week of trading, and 6.41 for the last 200 days.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HRTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Heron Therapeutics Inc. go to 47.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]

There are presently around $491 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HRTX stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 12,923,369, which is approximately 68.002% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 11,878,576 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.82 million in HRTX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $40.83 million in HRTX stock with ownership of nearly 3.389% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Heron Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Heron Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:HRTX] by around 16,651,125 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 13,832,831 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 89,061,575 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,545,531 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HRTX stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 779,025 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 2,821,631 shares during the same period.