why Express Inc. [EXPR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.50

Express Inc. [NYSE: EXPR] jumped around 0.34 points on Monday, while shares priced at $2.20 at the close of the session, up 18.28%. The company report on May 25, 2022 that Express, Inc. First Quarter 2022 Results Exceed Expectations; Raises Full Year 2022 Outlook.

30% increase in net sales; 31% increase in consolidated comparable sales.

21% growth in eCommerce demand; on track to achieve goal of $1.0 billion in eCommerce demand by 2024.

Express Inc. stock is now -28.57% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EXPR Stock saw the intraday high of $2.28 and lowest of $1.9501 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.71, which means current price is +34.97% above from all time high which was touched on 03/02/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, EXPR reached a trading volume of 11075159 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Express Inc. [EXPR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPR shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Express Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR Inc. raised their target price from $7 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2017, representing the official price target for Express Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $6, while Wolfe Research kept a Peer Perform rating on EXPR stock. On June 02, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for EXPR shares from 8 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Express Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07.

How has EXPR stock performed recently?

Express Inc. [EXPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.91. With this latest performance, EXPR shares gained by 17.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.96 for Express Inc. [EXPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1100, while it was recorded at 1.8700 for the last single week of trading, and 3.2500 for the last 200 days.

Express Inc. [EXPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Express Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Express Inc. [EXPR]

There are presently around $80 million, or 54.20% of EXPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPR stocks are: CONTRARIUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 6,313,529, which is approximately 0.197% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; TOWLE & CO, holding 4,007,283 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.82 million in EXPR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $6.85 million in EXPR stock with ownership of nearly 10.949% of the company’s market capitalization.

54 institutional holders increased their position in Express Inc. [NYSE:EXPR] by around 12,716,843 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 4,515,965 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 19,178,624 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,411,432 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPR stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,345,254 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,183,965 shares during the same period.