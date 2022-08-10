why BellRing Brands Inc. [BRBR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $32.15

BellRing Brands Inc. [NYSE: BRBR] slipped around -2.3 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $23.69 at the close of the session, down -8.85%. The company report on August 9, 2022 that BellRing Brands Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Secondary Equity Offering of Shares of Common Stock Held by Post.

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) (“BellRing”) yesterday announced the pricing of its underwritten offering of shares of its common stock currently owned by Post Holdings, Inc. (“Post”), BellRing’s former parent company, at a public offering price of $23.50 per share. The offering was upsized from 10,808,473 shares to 14,800,000 shares of BellRing’s common stock. Post expects to exchange such shares of our common stock for certain indebtedness of Post held by J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Barclays Bank PLC, Citicorp North America, Inc., Goldman Sachs Lending Partners LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC (collectively, the “term loan lenders”) prior to the closing of the offering. The term loan lenders or their designees (collectively, the “selling stockholders”) then expect to sell such shares of common stock to the underwriters in the offering. BellRing is not selling any shares of its common stock and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares in the offering. The offering is expected to close on August 11, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

Following the completion of the offering, Post will own 4,597,339 shares of common stock of BellRing.

BellRing Brands Inc. stock is now -16.96% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BRBR Stock saw the intraday high of $24.46 and lowest of $23.56 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 34.19, which means current price is +16.07% above from all time high which was touched on 03/07/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 817.51K shares, BRBR reached a trading volume of 9424731 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BellRing Brands Inc. [BRBR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRBR shares is $32.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRBR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for BellRing Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2021, representing the official price target for BellRing Brands Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BellRing Brands Inc. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.51.

How has BRBR stock performed recently?

BellRing Brands Inc. [BRBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.29. With this latest performance, BRBR shares gained by 0.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.59 for BellRing Brands Inc. [BRBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.66, while it was recorded at 25.08 for the last single week of trading, and 24.94 for the last 200 days.

BellRing Brands Inc. [BRBR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

BellRing Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for BellRing Brands Inc. [BRBR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRBR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BellRing Brands Inc. go to 14.26%.

Insider trade positions for BellRing Brands Inc. [BRBR]

There are presently around $2,618 million, or 84.30% of BRBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRBR stocks are: ROUTE ONE INVESTMENT COMPANY, L.P. with ownership of 13,656,803, which is approximately -2.738% of the company’s market cap and around 14.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,967,658 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $307.2 million in BRBR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $256.19 million in BRBR stock with ownership of nearly 2.126% of the company’s market capitalization.

152 institutional holders increased their position in BellRing Brands Inc. [NYSE:BRBR] by around 16,986,010 shares. Additionally, 177 investors decreased positions by around 20,832,361 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 72,703,986 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,522,357 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRBR stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,217,332 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 8,914,847 shares during the same period.