why Altria Group Inc. [MO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $49.54

Altria Group Inc. [NYSE: MO] closed the trading session at $44.22 on 08/09/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $44.0137, while the highest price level was $44.45. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Altria Reports 2022 Second-Quarter and First-Half Results; Reaffirms 2022 Full-Year Earnings Guidance.

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) today reports its 2022 second-quarter and first-half business results and reaffirms its guidance for 2022 full-year adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS).

“Our tobacco businesses performed well in a challenging macroeconomic environment for the first half of the year,” said Billy Gifford, Altria’s Chief Executive Officer. “The smokeable products segment delivered solid operating companies income growth behind the resilience of Marlboro, and our moist smokeless tobacco brands continued to drive profitability. We also continued to make progress toward our Vision through the investments we laid out in January, which included supporting the expansion of on!. We are encouraged by on!’s retail momentum and significant share growth since achieving unconstrained capacity last summer.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.69 percent and weekly performance of 0.89 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.24 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.41 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -19.98 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.99M shares, MO reached to a volume of 4285223 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Altria Group Inc. [MO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MO shares is $49.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Altria Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $47 to $43. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Altria Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $54 to $50, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on MO stock. On May 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MO shares from 58 to 53.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altria Group Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for MO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for MO in the course of the last twelve months was 51.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

MO stock trade performance evaluation

Altria Group Inc. [MO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.89. With this latest performance, MO shares gained by 5.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.32 for Altria Group Inc. [MO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.17, while it was recorded at 44.20 for the last single week of trading, and 48.76 for the last 200 days.

Altria Group Inc. [MO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Altria Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Altria Group Inc. [MO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altria Group Inc. go to 4.26%.

Altria Group Inc. [MO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $47,556 million, or 60.40% of MO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 157,264,573, which is approximately 2.012% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 119,840,218 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.3 billion in MO stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $4.96 billion in MO stock with ownership of nearly -0.7% of the company’s market capitalization.

942 institutional holders increased their position in Altria Group Inc. [NYSE:MO] by around 57,665,576 shares. Additionally, 781 investors decreased positions by around 51,237,488 shares, while 284 investors held positions by with 966,528,359 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,075,431,423 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MO stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,903,399 shares, while 162 institutional investors sold positions of 4,760,370 shares during the same period.