Wall Street Analyst Resumed Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]. What else is Wall St. saying

Genworth Financial Inc. [NYSE: GNW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.11% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.07%. The company report on August 1, 2022 that Genworth Financial Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Net Income of $181 Million and Adjusted Operating Income of $176 Million.

Enact segment adjusted operating income of $167 million, with nine percent annual growth in insurance in-force and strong loss performance.

Over the last 12 months, GNW stock rose by 18.21%. The one-year Genworth Financial Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.33.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.19 billion, with 509.00 million shares outstanding and 500.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, GNW stock reached a trading volume of 4754255 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]:

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Genworth Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point dropped their target price from $5.50 to $5.25. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2016, representing the official price target for Genworth Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7.50 to $5.50, while Compass Point kept a Buy rating on GNW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genworth Financial Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNW in the course of the last twelve months was 4.02.

GNW Stock Performance Analysis:

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.07. With this latest performance, GNW shares gained by 16.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.84 for Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.90, while it was recorded at 4.25 for the last single week of trading, and 3.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Genworth Financial Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.56. Genworth Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01.

GNW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genworth Financial Inc. go to 5.00%.

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,629 million, or 77.40% of GNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 74,167,167, which is approximately 1.686% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 56,637,689 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $246.37 million in GNW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $89.87 million in GNW stock with ownership of nearly 6.561% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genworth Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in Genworth Financial Inc. [NYSE:GNW] by around 40,990,991 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 31,462,302 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 301,918,372 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 374,371,665 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNW stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,232,821 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 7,322,401 shares during the same period.