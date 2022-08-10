Wall Street Analyst Initiated CVS Health Corporation [CVS]. What else is Wall St. saying

CVS Health Corporation [NYSE: CVS] surged by $1.69 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $104.34 during the day while it closed the day at $103.69. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Aetna CVS Health to enter the Affordable Care Act (ACA) individual insurance exchange marketplace in select counties in California for January 1, 2023.

Aetna CVS Health Individual and Family Plans combine the quality health insurance coverage of Aetna®, with affordable care options at CVS Pharmacy® and MinuteClinic® locations to help members achieve their best health.

Aetna, a CVS Health company (NYSE: CVS), is entering the individual insurance exchange marketplace in California (in select counties) with its Aetna CVS Health co-branded insurance product, providing affordable access to health care for more Californians.

CVS Health Corporation stock has also gained 8.72% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CVS stock has inclined by 4.89% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -5.23% and gained 0.51% year-on date.

The market cap for CVS stock reached $135.45 billion, with 1.31 billion shares outstanding and 1.31 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.01M shares, CVS reached a trading volume of 5112045 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CVS Health Corporation [CVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVS shares is $118.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for CVS Health Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein dropped their target price from $122 to $112. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2022, representing the official price target for CVS Health Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on CVS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CVS Health Corporation is set at 2.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVS in the course of the last twelve months was 10.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

CVS stock trade performance evaluation

CVS Health Corporation [CVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.72. With this latest performance, CVS shares gained by 9.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.55 for CVS Health Corporation [CVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.83, while it was recorded at 102.24 for the last single week of trading, and 99.01 for the last 200 days.

CVS Health Corporation [CVS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

CVS Health Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CVS Health Corporation [CVS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS Health Corporation go to 5.81%.

CVS Health Corporation [CVS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $105,848 million, or 79.80% of CVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 111,865,662, which is approximately 2.406% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 92,966,610 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.64 billion in CVS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.14 billion in CVS stock with ownership of nearly 4.314% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,059 institutional holders increased their position in CVS Health Corporation [NYSE:CVS] by around 55,626,544 shares. Additionally, 1,139 investors decreased positions by around 61,904,685 shares, while 275 investors held positions by with 903,280,562 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,020,811,791 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVS stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,479,074 shares, while 140 institutional investors sold positions of 6,637,887 shares during the same period.