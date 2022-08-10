Wall Street Analyst Initiated Agenus Inc. [AGEN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ: AGEN] traded at a low on 08/09/22, posting a -1.92 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.56. The company report on August 9, 2022 that Agenus Provides Corporate Update and Second Quarter 2022 Financial Report.

Botensilimab (Fc-enhanced CTLA-4)/balstilimab (PD-1) combination data presented at the 2022 ESMO World GI Congress demonstrated remarkable clinical activity in microsatellite stable colorectal cancer (MSS CRC).

Agenus expects to present additional botensilimab expansion cohort data at upcoming conferences in 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5121598 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Agenus Inc. stands at 8.52% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.03%.

The market cap for AGEN stock reached $668.39 million, with 258.31 million shares outstanding and 242.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.25M shares, AGEN reached a trading volume of 5121598 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGEN shares is $9.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Agenus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2019, representing the official price target for Agenus Inc. stock. On October 28, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for AGEN shares from 10 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 42.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.39. With this latest performance, AGEN shares dropped by -0.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.56 for Agenus Inc. [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.20, while it was recorded at 2.60 for the last single week of trading, and 2.66 for the last 200 days.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Agenus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for Agenus Inc. [AGEN]

There are presently around $354 million, or 51.70% of AGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,402,409, which is approximately 4.354% of the company’s market cap and around 10.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,955,622 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.97 million in AGEN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $45.46 million in AGEN stock with ownership of nearly -16.118% of the company’s market capitalization.

83 institutional holders increased their position in Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ:AGEN] by around 25,171,428 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 21,943,121 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 91,011,128 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,125,677 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGEN stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,679,678 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 5,612,127 shares during the same period.