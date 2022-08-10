Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Under Armour Inc. [UA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UA] closed the trading session at $8.36 on 08/09/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.23, while the highest price level was $8.68. The company report on August 3, 2022 that UNDER ARMOUR REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2023 RESULTS; UPDATES FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) today announced unaudited financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2023 ended June 30, 2022. The company reports its financial performance in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). This press release refers to “currency neutral” and “adjusted” amounts, which are non-GAAP financial measures described below under the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” paragraph.

“We delivered our quarter, are holding our full-year revenue outlook, and remain bullish on our brand strength while we navigate the current environment,” said Under Armour Interim President and CEO Colin Browne. “Our relentless approach of delivering groundbreaking innovation will continue to manifest through 2022 and beyond as we work to unleash the full potential of the Under Armour brand.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -53.66 percent and weekly performance of 1.33 percent. The stock has been moved at -49.58 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.74M shares, UA reached to a volume of 3079328 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Under Armour Inc. [UA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UA shares is $26.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Instinet have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2017, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $28, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on UA stock. On October 26, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for UA shares from 49 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for UA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01.

UA stock trade performance evaluation

Under Armour Inc. [UA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.33. With this latest performance, UA shares gained by 9.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.94 for Under Armour Inc. [UA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.40, while it was recorded at 8.47 for the last single week of trading, and 14.29 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Under Armour Inc. [UA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 21.80%.

Under Armour Inc. [UA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,548 million, or 74.18% of UA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,944,700, which is approximately 1.19% of the company’s market cap and around 13.66% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 19,660,850 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $164.37 million in UA stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $157.88 million in UA stock with ownership of nearly -4.287% of the company’s market capitalization.

156 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UA] by around 30,445,185 shares. Additionally, 188 investors decreased positions by around 22,304,389 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 132,466,936 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 185,216,510 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UA stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,020,307 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 7,883,979 shares during the same period.