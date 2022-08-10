Verona Pharma plc [VRNA] Is Currently 44.32 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Verona Pharma plc [NASDAQ: VRNA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 44.32% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 76.58%. The company report on August 9, 2022 that Verona Pharma plc Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering.

Verona Pharma plc (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory diseases, today announced a proposed underwritten public offering of 10 million American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing eight ordinary shares of Verona Pharma, nominal value £0.05 per share (the “Offering”). All ADSs in the Offering will be offered by Verona Pharma. The Offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. In addition, Verona Pharma intends to grant the underwriters of the Offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.5 million ADSs at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount and commission.

Jefferies, Piper Sandler & Co. and Truist Securities are acting as the book-running managers for the Offering.

Over the last 12 months, VRNA stock rose by 64.16%. The one-year Verona Pharma plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 49.42. The average equity rating for VRNA stock is currently 1.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $555.86 million, with 60.24 million shares outstanding and 4.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 91.99K shares, VRNA stock reached a trading volume of 37069460 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Verona Pharma plc [VRNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRNA shares is $19.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRNA stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Verona Pharma plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Verona Pharma plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on VRNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verona Pharma plc is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.40.

VRNA Stock Performance Analysis:

Verona Pharma plc [VRNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 76.58. With this latest performance, VRNA shares gained by 132.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 90.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 94.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 86.03 for Verona Pharma plc [VRNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.04, while it was recorded at 7.14 for the last single week of trading, and 5.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Verona Pharma plc Fundamentals:

Verona Pharma plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Verona Pharma plc [VRNA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $365 million, or 61.60% of VRNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRNA stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 5,694,841, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 59.80% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 5,108,563 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51.24 million in VRNA stocks shares; and RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $51.15 million in VRNA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

12 institutional holders increased their position in Verona Pharma plc [NASDAQ:VRNA] by around 743,422 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 1,255,389 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 34,429,265 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,428,076 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRNA stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 369,688 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 50,925 shares during the same period.