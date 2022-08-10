UBS lifts Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NASDAQ: KDP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.85% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.43%. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Keurig Dr Pepper Reports Strong Q2 2022 Results and Raises Full-Year Net Sales Guidance.

Net Sales Growth Accelerates, with all Business Segments posting Strong Results.

Over the last 12 months, KDP stock rose by 13.79%. The one-year Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.35. The average equity rating for KDP stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $55.33 billion, with 1.42 billion shares outstanding and 838.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.81M shares, KDP stock reached a trading volume of 7188590 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KDP shares is $40.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $36 to $42, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on KDP stock. On March 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KDP shares from 33 to 39.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for KDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for KDP in the course of the last twelve months was 34.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

KDP Stock Performance Analysis:

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.43. With this latest performance, KDP shares gained by 8.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.76 for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.31, while it was recorded at 38.88 for the last single week of trading, and 36.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.61 and a Gross Margin at +50.40. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.92.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

KDP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. go to 7.09%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $29,330 million, or 53.90% of KDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KDP stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 77,349,764, which is approximately 33.61% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; BDT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, holding 68,289,747 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.67 billion in KDP stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $2.06 billion in KDP stock with ownership of nearly 1.238% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 369 institutional holders increased their position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NASDAQ:KDP] by around 69,554,367 shares. Additionally, 211 investors decreased positions by around 41,722,056 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 638,660,762 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 749,937,185 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KDP stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,666,864 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 4,426,845 shares during the same period.