Trex Company Inc. [TREX] fell -59.80% so far this year. What now?

Trex Company Inc. [NYSE: TREX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -14.96% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -15.28%. The company report on August 8, 2022 that Trex Company Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Strong Quarterly Growth Across All Key Financial Metrics.

Over the last 12 months, TREX stock dropped by -48.06%. The one-year Trex Company Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.26. The average equity rating for TREX stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.99 billion, with 114.64 million shares outstanding and 112.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, TREX stock reached a trading volume of 5981606 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Trex Company Inc. [TREX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TREX shares is $74.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TREX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Trex Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Trex Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on TREX stock. On April 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TREX shares from 118 to 68.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trex Company Inc. is set at 3.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for TREX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for TREX in the course of the last twelve months was 17.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

TREX Stock Performance Analysis:

Trex Company Inc. [TREX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.28. With this latest performance, TREX shares dropped by -3.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TREX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.66 for Trex Company Inc. [TREX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.33, while it was recorded at 61.86 for the last single week of trading, and 85.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Trex Company Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trex Company Inc. [TREX] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.81 and a Gross Margin at +38.47. Trex Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.44.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.87.

Trex Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

TREX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TREX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Trex Company Inc. go to 17.70%.

Trex Company Inc. [TREX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,867 million, or 99.60% of TREX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TREX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,253,942, which is approximately 0.229% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,355,152 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $562.08 million in TREX stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $460.17 million in TREX stock with ownership of nearly 20.867% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Trex Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 235 institutional holders increased their position in Trex Company Inc. [NYSE:TREX] by around 10,429,708 shares. Additionally, 255 investors decreased positions by around 8,689,341 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 88,966,186 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,085,235 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TREX stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,606,104 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 2,352,696 shares during the same period.