The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] Stock trading around $62.70 per share: What’s Next?

The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE: TJX] traded at a low on 08/09/22, posting a -1.54 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $62.70. The company report on August 3, 2022 that The TJX Companies, Inc. to Report Q2 FY23 Results August 17, 2022.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) today announced that it plans to release its second quarter Fiscal 2023 sales and earnings results on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, before 9:30 a.m. ET.

At 11:00 a.m. ET that day, Ernie Herrman, TJX’s Chief Executive Officer and President, will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s second quarter Fiscal 2023 results, operations, and business trends. A real-time webcast of the call will be available to the public at TJX.com. A replay of the call will also be available by dialing (866) 367-5577 (toll free) or (203) 369-0233 through Tuesday, August 23, 2022, or at TJX.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5564372 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The TJX Companies Inc. stands at 1.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.13%.

The market cap for TJX stock reached $74.00 billion, with 1.18 billion shares outstanding and 1.17 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.87M shares, TJX reached a trading volume of 5564372 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TJX shares is $74.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TJX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for The TJX Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Gordon Haskett dropped their target price from $67 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2022, representing the official price target for The TJX Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $75 to $60, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on TJX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The TJX Companies Inc. is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for TJX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for TJX in the course of the last twelve months was 155.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has TJX stock performed recently?

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.72. With this latest performance, TJX shares gained by 7.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TJX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.87 for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.30, while it was recorded at 63.14 for the last single week of trading, and 65.12 for the last 200 days.

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

The TJX Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TJX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The TJX Companies Inc. go to 12.80%.

Insider trade positions for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]

There are presently around $66,233 million, or 92.60% of TJX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TJX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 90,135,403, which is approximately 0.309% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 84,916,301 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.32 billion in TJX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.72 billion in TJX stock with ownership of nearly -1.725% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The TJX Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 783 institutional holders increased their position in The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE:TJX] by around 58,373,011 shares. Additionally, 754 investors decreased positions by around 85,974,592 shares, while 222 investors held positions by with 911,992,876 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,056,340,479 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TJX stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,287,229 shares, while 158 institutional investors sold positions of 11,459,152 shares during the same period.