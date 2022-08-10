Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] stock Downgrade by DZ Bank analyst, price target now $150

Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ: TXN] price plunged by -2.78 percent to reach at -$5.09. The company report on July 26, 2022 that TI reports second quarter 2022 financial results and shareholder returns.

Conference call on TI website at 3:30 p.m. Central time today.

A sum of 5301352 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.70M shares. Texas Instruments Incorporated shares reached a high of $180.20 and dropped to a low of $176.10 until finishing in the latest session at $177.71.

The one-year TXN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.05. The average equity rating for TXN stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXN shares is $187.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Texas Instruments Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Texas Instruments Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $175, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on TXN stock. On April 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TXN shares from 180 to 175.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Texas Instruments Incorporated is set at 4.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXN in the course of the last twelve months was 92.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.20.

TXN Stock Performance Analysis:

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.28. With this latest performance, TXN shares gained by 15.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.36 for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 163.48, while it was recorded at 182.64 for the last single week of trading, and 176.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Texas Instruments Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.14 and a Gross Margin at +66.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.17.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 68.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 35.14.

Texas Instruments Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

TXN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Texas Instruments Incorporated go to 10.00%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $135,893 million, or 87.50% of TXN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 85,644,674, which is approximately 0.826% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 75,269,448 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.38 billion in TXN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.02 billion in TXN stock with ownership of nearly -1.759% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Texas Instruments Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 930 institutional holders increased their position in Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ:TXN] by around 32,149,638 shares. Additionally, 933 investors decreased positions by around 47,351,789 shares, while 288 investors held positions by with 685,190,033 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 764,691,460 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXN stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,796,596 shares, while 164 institutional investors sold positions of 4,219,195 shares during the same period.