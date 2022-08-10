Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] is -32.05% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ: TTWO] loss -3.78% on the last trading session, reaching $120.76 price per share at the time. The company report on August 8, 2022 that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal First Quarter 2023.

The Company completed its combination with Zynga on May 23, 2022; first quarter results include Zynga for 39 days of the quarter.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. represents 115.22 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $20.14 billion with the latest information. TTWO stock price has been found in the range of $118.03 to $124.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.92M shares, TTWO reached a trading volume of 5960986 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTWO shares is $169.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTWO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $205 to $175, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on TTWO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is set at 3.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTWO in the course of the last twelve months was 202.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for TTWO stock

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.66. With this latest performance, TTWO shares dropped by -1.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.87 for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 126.99, while it was recorded at 126.13 for the last single week of trading, and 149.25 for the last 200 days.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.55 and a Gross Margin at +56.16. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. go to 33.93%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]

There are presently around $103,999 million, or 73.40% of TTWO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTWO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 108,317,859, which is approximately -1.302% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,603,905 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.71 billion in TTWO stocks shares; and ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $5.43 billion in TTWO stock with ownership of nearly -40.737% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 404 institutional holders increased their position in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ:TTWO] by around 326,312,335 shares. Additionally, 505 investors decreased positions by around 495,779,888 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 39,107,834 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 861,200,057 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTWO stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 151,327,746 shares, while 150 institutional investors sold positions of 54,956,958 shares during the same period.