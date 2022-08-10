SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] Is Currently -9.30 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

SmileDirectClub Inc. [NASDAQ: SDC] loss -9.30% or -0.12 points to close at $1.17 with a heavy trading volume of 6155443 shares. The company report on August 8, 2022 that SmileDirectClub Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Adjusted EBITDA And CapEx Improvements Drove Improving Cash Flow.

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $1.13, the shares rose to $1.19 and dropped to $1.06, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SDC points out that the company has recorded -48.23% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -19.39% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, SDC reached to a volume of 6155443 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SDC shares is $1.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SDC stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for SmileDirectClub Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2022, representing the official price target for SmileDirectClub Inc. stock. On November 09, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for SDC shares from 6 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SmileDirectClub Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for SDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

Trading performance analysis for SDC stock

SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.10. With this latest performance, SDC shares gained by 17.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.34 for SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1547, while it was recorded at 1.3020 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2653 for the last 200 days.

SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

SmileDirectClub Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SDC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SmileDirectClub Inc. go to 25.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC]

There are presently around $46 million, or 33.20% of SDC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SDC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,291,845, which is approximately -5.605% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRENTICE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 6,924,787 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.1 million in SDC stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.37 million in SDC stock with ownership of nearly -29.349% of the company’s market capitalization.

58 institutional holders increased their position in SmileDirectClub Inc. [NASDAQ:SDC] by around 11,772,280 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 11,380,824 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 16,267,616 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,420,720 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SDC stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,142,481 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 4,465,526 shares during the same period.