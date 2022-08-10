RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST] – find out why.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AQST] traded at a high on 08/09/22, posting a 7.23 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.04. The company report on August 2, 2022 that Aquestive Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

Completed EPIPHAST trial successfully demonstrating rapid and significant epinephrine exposure under a variety of real-world conditions after administration of AQST-109 (epinephrine sublingual film).

Initiated EPIPHAST II trial, comparing AQST-109 to epinephrine 0.3mg IM injection (repeat dose) and AQST-109 to EpiPen® 0.3mg (single dose).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7998030 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. stands at 16.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.83%.

The market cap for AQST stock reached $53.65 million, with 45.46 million shares outstanding and 39.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 726.38K shares, AQST reached a trading volume of 7998030 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AQST shares is $6.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AQST stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Lake Street analysts kept a Buy rating on AQST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for AQST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08.

How has AQST stock performed recently?

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.22. With this latest performance, AQST shares gained by 26.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AQST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.94 for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8379, while it was recorded at 0.9156 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7368 for the last 200 days.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST]

There are presently around $16 million, or 28.70% of AQST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AQST stocks are: BRATTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 9,810,958, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,282,506 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.33 million in AQST stocks shares; and VAHANIAN & ASSOCIATES FINANCIAL PLANNING INC., currently with $0.58 million in AQST stock with ownership of nearly 7.036% of the company’s market capitalization.

20 institutional holders increased their position in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AQST] by around 627,733 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 1,271,457 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 13,432,369 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,331,559 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AQST stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 137,090 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 672,376 shares during the same period.