Quanergy Systems Inc. [QNGY] is -96.70% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Quanergy Systems Inc. [NYSE: QNGY] plunged by -$0.12 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.4854 during the day while it closed the day at $0.33. The company report on August 8, 2022 that Quanergy to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 11, 2022.

Quanergy Systems, Inc. (“Quanergy”), a leading provider of OPA-based solid state LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions for automotive and IoT, today announced that the Company will release its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2022, on Thursday, August 11, 2022 after the financial markets close.

Management will also host a conference call that same day to discuss its results and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time. The call will be accessible by telephone by calling 201-389-0920 and entering access code 13731117. The call will also be available live via webcast on the Company’s website here.

Quanergy Systems Inc. stock has also loss -5.60% of its value over the past 7 days. However, QNGY stock has declined by -74.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -95.55% and lost -96.70% year-on date.

The market cap for QNGY stock reached $42.70 million, with 129.33 million shares outstanding and 93.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, QNGY reached a trading volume of 9024677 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quanergy Systems Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for QNGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.69.

QNGY stock trade performance evaluation

Quanergy Systems Inc. [QNGY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.60. With this latest performance, QNGY shares dropped by -19.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -95.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QNGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.79 for Quanergy Systems Inc. [QNGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4105, while it was recorded at 0.3975 for the last single week of trading, and 4.5861 for the last 200 days.

Quanergy Systems Inc. [QNGY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.27.

Quanergy Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Quanergy Systems Inc. [QNGY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.10% of QNGY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QNGY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 675,700, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 16.80% of the total institutional ownership; MARSHALL WACE NORTH AMERICA L.P., holding 507,243 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.17 million in QNGY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.14 million in QNGY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

24 institutional holders increased their position in Quanergy Systems Inc. [NYSE:QNGY] by around 1,820,373 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 21,768,565 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 20,779,688 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,809,250 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QNGY stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,798,079 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 17,427,023 shares during the same period.