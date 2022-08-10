Ontrak Inc. [OTRK] stock Downgrade by Cowen analyst, price target now $9

Ontrak Inc. [NASDAQ: OTRK] gained 16.13% or 0.11 points to close at $0.79 with a heavy trading volume of 18866330 shares. The company report on August 9, 2022 that Ontrak Announces 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results.

Q2 Revenue of $3.9 million.

Company pays off in full its $19.2 million outstanding loan balance; draws down $5.0 million on Keep Well Agreement.

It opened the trading session at $0.8797, the shares rose to $0.8799 and dropped to $0.71, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OTRK points out that the company has recorded -72.76% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -31.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, OTRK reached to a volume of 18866330 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ontrak Inc. [OTRK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OTRK shares is $9.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OTRK stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Ontrak Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Ontrak Inc. stock. On March 02, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for OTRK shares from 75 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ontrak Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for OTRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26.

Trading performance analysis for OTRK stock

Ontrak Inc. [OTRK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.97. With this latest performance, OTRK shares dropped by -29.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OTRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.82 for Ontrak Inc. [OTRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2162, while it was recorded at 0.7171 for the last single week of trading, and 3.3491 for the last 200 days.

Ontrak Inc. [OTRK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Ontrak Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Ontrak Inc. [OTRK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OTRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ontrak Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ontrak Inc. [OTRK]

There are presently around $4 million, or 25.80% of OTRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OTRK stocks are: RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. with ownership of 1,451,984, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 560,153 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.44 million in OTRK stocks shares; and AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.24 million in OTRK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ontrak Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Ontrak Inc. [NASDAQ:OTRK] by around 2,416,910 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 2,832,644 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 174,046 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,075,508 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OTRK stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,122,123 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,560,154 shares during the same period.