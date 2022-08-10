Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] is -41.32% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ocugen Inc. [NASDAQ: OCGN] slipped around -0.18 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.67 at the close of the session, down -6.32%. The company report on August 5, 2022 that Ocugen Provides Business Update & Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Conference Call and Webcast Today at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Ocugen Inc. stock is now -41.32% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OCGN Stock saw the intraday high of $2.80 and lowest of $2.57 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.65, which means current price is +59.88% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.43M shares, OCGN reached a trading volume of 5934977 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCGN shares is $7.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ocugen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Ocugen Inc. stock. On June 11, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for OCGN shares from 10 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocugen Inc. is set at 0.22 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

How has OCGN stock performed recently?

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.91. With this latest performance, OCGN shares dropped by -4.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.19 for Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.48, while it was recorded at 2.77 for the last single week of trading, and 4.01 for the last 200 days.

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ocugen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.00 and a Current Ratio set at 18.00.

Insider trade positions for Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]

There are presently around $226 million, or 39.60% of OCGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCGN stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 29,153,704, which is approximately 107.979% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,163,387 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.48 million in OCGN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $29.12 million in OCGN stock with ownership of nearly 2.839% of the company’s market capitalization.

58 institutional holders increased their position in Ocugen Inc. [NASDAQ:OCGN] by around 25,783,583 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 4,961,079 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 53,905,587 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,650,249 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCGN stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 676,690 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,459,989 shares during the same period.