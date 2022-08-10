News Corporation [NWSA] Revenue clocked in at $10.20 billion, down -18.11% YTD: What’s Next?

News Corporation [NASDAQ: NWSA] traded at a high on 08/09/22, posting a 5.18 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $18.27. The company report on August 9, 2022 that Realtor.com® July Housing Report: Inventory Rises at Record-Breaking Speed.

While home shoppers had 30.7% more actively-listed options than last year in July, the affordability crunch continues to drive demand from out-of-state buyers.

The inventory recovery accelerated in July, as active listings increased at record-fast1 annual pace (+30.7%) for the third month in a row, according to the Realtor.com® Monthly Housing Trends Report released today. Although buyers had more for-sale home options in July, competition remained largely in sellers’ favor, with listing prices near all-time highs and homes selling more quickly than pre-COVID.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5155557 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of News Corporation stands at 4.76% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.04%.

The market cap for NWSA stock reached $10.97 billion, with 588.80 million shares outstanding and 504.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.18M shares, NWSA reached a trading volume of 5155557 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about News Corporation [NWSA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWSA shares is $27.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWSA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for News Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2021, representing the official price target for News Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for News Corporation is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for NWSA in the course of the last twelve months was 12.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has NWSA stock performed recently?

News Corporation [NWSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.47. With this latest performance, NWSA shares gained by 18.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.81 for News Corporation [NWSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.38, while it was recorded at 17.51 for the last single week of trading, and 20.30 for the last 200 days.

News Corporation [NWSA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

News Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for News Corporation [NWSA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for News Corporation go to 15.65%.

Insider trade positions for News Corporation [NWSA]

There are presently around $6,799 million, or 97.80% of NWSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NWSA stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 55,120,986, which is approximately 9.409% of the company’s market cap and around 0.91% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 54,110,547 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $988.6 million in NWSA stocks shares; and INDEPENDENT FRANCHISE PARTNERS LLP, currently with $531.32 million in NWSA stock with ownership of nearly -5.576% of the company’s market capitalization.

215 institutional holders increased their position in News Corporation [NASDAQ:NWSA] by around 25,254,198 shares. Additionally, 205 investors decreased positions by around 27,993,984 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 318,894,256 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 372,142,438 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NWSA stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,244,370 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 2,794,725 shares during the same period.