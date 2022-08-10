Morgan Stanley [MS] is -12.02% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.38% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.39%. The company report on August 9, 2022 that Andy Saperstein to Speak at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference.

Andy Saperstein, Co-President and Head of Wealth Management at Morgan Stanley, will speak at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference in New York on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 11:15 a.m. (ET).

Both live and on-demand versions of the webcast will be available on www.morganstanley.com in the Investor Relations section.

Over the last 12 months, MS stock dropped by -14.27%. The one-year Morgan Stanley stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.71.

The market cap for the stock reached $147.47 billion, with 1.73 billion shares outstanding and 1.34 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.92M shares, MS stock reached a trading volume of 4915726 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Morgan Stanley [MS]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $105 to $115, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on MS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 79.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for MS in the course of the last twelve months was 5.27.

MS Stock Performance Analysis:

Morgan Stanley [MS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.39. With this latest performance, MS shares gained by 13.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.92 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.03, while it was recorded at 85.79 for the last single week of trading, and 90.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Morgan Stanley Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.97. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30.

MS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 1.59%.

Morgan Stanley [MS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $126,654 million, or 65.20% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 130,449,037 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.27 billion in MS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $10.32 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly 1.293% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Morgan Stanley stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 747 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 71,010,558 shares. Additionally, 811 investors decreased positions by around 102,831,780 shares, while 226 investors held positions by with 1,292,739,861 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,466,582,199 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,712,684 shares, while 155 institutional investors sold positions of 12,711,657 shares during the same period.