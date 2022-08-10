Moderna Inc. [MRNA] is -32.62% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ: MRNA] closed the trading session at $171.14 on 08/09/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $169.2021, while the highest price level was $180.71. The company report on August 9, 2022 that Moderna And the European Commission (EC) Amend Covid-19 Vaccine Agreement to Supply Omicron-Containing Bivalent Candidates; EC Purchases Additional 15 million Doses.

Contractually remaining doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine (Spikevax, mRNA-1273) will be converted to Moderna’s next generation Omicron-containing bivalent vaccines.

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced an amendment to its agreement with the European Commission (EC) to convert contractually agreed doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine (Spikevax, mRNA-1273) to the Company’s Omicron-containing bivalent vaccines for supply in 2022, pending regulatory approval. In addition, the EC has agreed to purchase an additional 15 million doses of Omicron-containing vaccine booster candidates from Moderna.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -32.62 percent and weekly performance of 6.42 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 26.02 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.50M shares, MRNA reached to a volume of 5077189 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Moderna Inc. [MRNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRNA shares is $221.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Moderna Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Moderna Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $135 to $180, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on MRNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moderna Inc. is set at 10.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRNA in the course of the last twelve months was 7.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

MRNA stock trade performance evaluation

Moderna Inc. [MRNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.42. With this latest performance, MRNA shares dropped by -2.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.10 for Moderna Inc. [MRNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 153.85, while it was recorded at 184.32 for the last single week of trading, and 188.51 for the last 200 days.

Moderna Inc. [MRNA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Moderna Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Moderna Inc. [MRNA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $42,464 million, or 64.20% of MRNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRNA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 45,559,791, which is approximately -0.152% of the company’s market cap and around 5.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,671,935 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.91 billion in MRNA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.63 billion in MRNA stock with ownership of nearly -1.416% of the company’s market capitalization.

473 institutional holders increased their position in Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ:MRNA] by around 17,449,176 shares. Additionally, 507 investors decreased positions by around 16,648,822 shares, while 169 investors held positions by with 214,024,843 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 248,122,841 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRNA stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 989,983 shares, while 161 institutional investors sold positions of 1,437,406 shares during the same period.