Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] Stock trading around $68.00 per share: What’s Next?

Microchip Technology Incorporated [NASDAQ: MCHP] loss -4.09% or -2.9 points to close at $68.00 with a heavy trading volume of 5180665 shares. The company report on August 8, 2022 that Microchip Technology to Present at the KeyBanc 23rd Annual Vail Global Tech Leadership Forum.

Microchip Technology Incorporated, a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions, announced today that the Company will present at the KeyBanc 23rd Annual Vail Global Tech Leadership Forum on Tuesday, August 9 at 9:00 a.m. (Mountain Time). Presenting for the Company will be Mr. Eric Bjornholt, Senior Vice President and CFO, and Mr. Sajid Daudi, Head of Investor Relations. A live webcast of the presentation will be made available by KeyBanc, and can be accessed on the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.

Any forward looking statements made during the presentation are qualified in their entirety by the discussion of risks set forth in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Copies of SEC filings can be obtained for free at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov) or from commercial document retrieval services.

It opened the trading session at $69.89, the shares rose to $70.10 and dropped to $67.10, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MCHP points out that the company has recorded -7.67% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -25.16% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.85M shares, MCHP reached to a volume of 5180665 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCHP shares is $85.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCHP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Microchip Technology Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Microchip Technology Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $85 to $80, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on MCHP stock. On February 04, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MCHP shares from 92 to 98.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microchip Technology Incorporated is set at 2.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCHP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCHP in the course of the last twelve months was 18.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for MCHP stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.83. With this latest performance, MCHP shares gained by 15.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCHP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.61 for Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.16, while it was recorded at 71.27 for the last single week of trading, and 72.92 for the last 200 days.

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Microchip Technology Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCHP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microchip Technology Incorporated go to 9.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]

There are presently around $33,551 million, or 95.00% of MCHP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCHP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 64,426,179, which is approximately 1.085% of the company’s market cap and around 2.01% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,943,215 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.06 billion in MCHP stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $2.15 billion in MCHP stock with ownership of nearly 7.238% of the company’s market capitalization.

458 institutional holders increased their position in Microchip Technology Incorporated [NASDAQ:MCHP] by around 29,828,694 shares. Additionally, 473 investors decreased positions by around 32,622,476 shares, while 175 investors held positions by with 430,949,658 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 493,400,828 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCHP stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,381,610 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 4,084,150 shares during the same period.