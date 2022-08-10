Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN] Is Currently 33.33 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: MRSN] gained 33.33% on the last trading session, reaching $7.00 price per share at the time. The company report on August 8, 2022 that Mersana Therapeutics Provides Business Update and Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Approaching full enrollment in UPLIFT clinical trial; initiated patient screening in UP-NEXT clinical trial.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. represents 79.93 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $666.82 million with the latest information. MRSN stock price has been found in the range of $5.95 to $7.4799.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, MRSN reached a trading volume of 15949144 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRSN shares is $17.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRSN stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on MRSN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 317.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.98.

Trading performance analysis for MRSN stock

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.85. With this latest performance, MRSN shares gained by 34.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.51 for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.62, while it was recorded at 5.44 for the last single week of trading, and 5.16 for the last 200 days.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN]

There are presently around $559 million, or 88.80% of MRSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRSN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,626,196, which is approximately 1.965% of the company’s market cap and around 1.13% of the total institutional ownership; AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, holding 6,800,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.6 million in MRSN stocks shares; and BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC, currently with $45.65 million in MRSN stock with ownership of nearly 21.1% of the company’s market capitalization.

74 institutional holders increased their position in Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:MRSN] by around 22,410,506 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 12,585,814 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 44,879,721 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,876,041 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRSN stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,549,732 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 3,490,111 shares during the same period.