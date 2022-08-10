Market cap of ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] reaches 34.17M – now what?

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: ZKIN] slipped around -0.07 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.18 at the close of the session, down -5.60%. The company report on August 9, 2022 that ZK International Wins a $75 million bid in “High Quality Drinking Water Household Project”.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ZKIN) (“ZKIN”, “ZK International” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that ZK International continues its success with procuring projects throughout China. Recently, ZK International has won a $75 million bid in the project known as the “Shenzhen Water Market Project”, where companies bided to be the supplier of the stainless-steel pipes and fittings supplier of “High Quality Drinking Water Household Project” (Phase 7 and 8) and “Community Water Supply Network Renovation Project” (phase 7 and 8).

The total investment of these projects is approximately around US$600 million, of which stainless steel pipes and fittings account for 17% of the total investment being made of about US$75 Million dollars. ZK International anticipates it will supply approximately 40% of the projects, giving ZK approximately US$30 million dollars in sales.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. stock is now -15.11% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ZKIN Stock saw the intraday high of $1.68 and lowest of $1.12 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.94, which means current price is +38.66% above from all time high which was touched on 01/14/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 108.74K shares, ZKIN reached a trading volume of 19576031 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZK International Group Co. Ltd. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZKIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.84. With this latest performance, ZKIN shares gained by 14.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZKIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.16 for ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1781, while it was recorded at 1.2360 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4461 for the last 200 days.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.20% of ZKIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZKIN stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 159,415, which is approximately -19.609% of the company’s market cap and around 29.20% of the total institutional ownership; GROUP ONE TRADING, L.P., holding 48,251 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57000.0 in ZKIN stocks shares; and SIMPLEX TRADING, LLC, currently with $31000.0 in ZKIN stock with ownership of nearly 186.263% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:ZKIN] by around 21,360 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 326,237 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 6,975 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 340,622 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZKIN stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 350 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 150,734 shares during the same period.