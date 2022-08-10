Market cap of VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] reaches 32.98B – now what?

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE: VICI] gained 0.32% or 0.11 points to close at $34.68 with a heavy trading volume of 5514298 shares. The company report on July 27, 2022 that VICI Properties Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results.

– Completed the Strategic Acquisition of MGM Growth Properties LLC — Completed Inaugural $5.0 Billion Investment Grade Senior Notes Offering — Added to the S&P 500 Index on June 8, 2022 — Reaffirms Guidance for Full Year 2022 -.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”), an experiential real estate investment trust, today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. All per share amounts included herein are on a per diluted common share basis unless otherwise stated.

It opened the trading session at $34.64, the shares rose to $34.80 and dropped to $34.545, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VICI points out that the company has recorded 23.07% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -32.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 14.25M shares, VICI reached to a volume of 5514298 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VICI shares is $37.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VICI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for VICI Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2022, representing the official price target for VICI Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on VICI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VICI Properties Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for VICI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for VICI in the course of the last twelve months was 61.58.

Trading performance analysis for VICI stock

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.40. With this latest performance, VICI shares gained by 10.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VICI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.94 for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.59, while it was recorded at 34.35 for the last single week of trading, and 29.31 for the last 200 days.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] shares currently have an operating margin of +94.99 and a Gross Margin at +98.42. VICI Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +67.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.85.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI Properties Inc. go to 7.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]

There are presently around $33,167 million, or 82.50% of VICI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VICI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 110,622,541, which is approximately 10.365% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 66,341,312 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.3 billion in VICI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.05 billion in VICI stock with ownership of nearly 2.822% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VICI Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 380 institutional holders increased their position in VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE:VICI] by around 87,503,265 shares. Additionally, 286 investors decreased positions by around 95,301,322 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 773,559,701 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 956,364,288 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VICI stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,840,350 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 13,940,729 shares during the same period.