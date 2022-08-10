Market cap of The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] reaches 12.46B – now what?

The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CG] plunged by -$1.17 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $35.08 during the day while it closed the day at $34.12. The company report on August 9, 2022 that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Increases Quarterly Base Dividend Rate.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “we,” “us,” “our,” “CSL” or the “Company”, formerly known as TCG BDC, Inc.) (NASDAQ: CGBD) today announced its financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022 and declared total third quarter dividends $0.40 of per share.

Linda Pace, CSL’s Chief Executive Officer said, “Our second quarter results again demonstrated solid credit performance and attractive, sustainable income returns. Despite complex and evolving macroeconomic conditions, we are positioned for strong income growth from the net reductions in non-accrual assets, increasing interest rates and a favorable deployment environment. As a result, we increased our base dividend rate in the third quarter, with an expectation for additional increases over the coming quarters.”.

The Carlyle Group Inc. stock has also loss -9.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CG stock has declined by -3.94% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -31.99% and lost -37.85% year-on date.

The market cap for CG stock reached $12.46 billion, with 361.45 million shares outstanding and 238.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.49M shares, CG reached a trading volume of 5915613 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CG shares is $53.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for The Carlyle Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $38 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2022, representing the official price target for The Carlyle Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on CG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Carlyle Group Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for CG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for CG in the course of the last twelve months was 59.21.

CG stock trade performance evaluation

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.57. With this latest performance, CG shares gained by 7.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.84 for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.93, while it was recorded at 36.90 for the last single week of trading, and 45.04 for the last 200 days.

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.67 and a Gross Margin at +63.39. The Carlyle Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.12.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 74.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.13.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Carlyle Group Inc. go to -3.79%.

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,598 million, or 53.00% of CG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CG stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 20,265,065, which is approximately 11.215% of the company’s market cap and around 11.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,624,219 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $669.58 million in CG stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $657.99 million in CG stock with ownership of nearly -0.159% of the company’s market capitalization.

288 institutional holders increased their position in The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CG] by around 34,279,459 shares. Additionally, 205 investors decreased positions by around 34,918,701 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 124,189,056 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 193,387,216 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CG stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,764,325 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 3,969,062 shares during the same period.