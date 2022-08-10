Market cap of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO] reaches 35.46M – now what?

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: RETO] gained 25.35% on the last trading session, reaching $0.92 price per share at the time. The company report on August 9, 2022 that Subsidiary of ReTo Eco-Solutions Wins Bid to Develop RMB1.318 Billion EOD Project.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: RETO) (the “Company”) today announced that the consortium led by the Company’s subsidiary REIT Ecological Technology Co., Ltd. (“REIT Eco”) has won the bid for the Longxi County Comprehensive Land Management and Logistics Zone (Yangjia River Band) EOD Project, an ecological oriented development project in Longxi County, Gansu Province, China(the “EOD Project”).

Pursuant to the bidding documents, the EOD Project involves a total investment of RMB1.318 billion (approximately $195.02 million). REIT Eco and Hainan Shiyuan Tongda Private Equity Fund Management Co., Ltd. will jointly establish a project company in Longxi County, which will be responsible for the investment and financing, project management and operation, and other work required to complete the EOD Project. ReTo and the other shareholder of the project company are expected to receive an annualized return of 12% on their total investment at the end of the three year term of the EOD project.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. represents 27.57 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $35.46 million with the latest information. RETO stock price has been found in the range of $0.89 to $1.32.

If compared to the average trading volume of 47.11K shares, RETO reached a trading volume of 37585006 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for RETO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88.

Trading performance analysis for RETO stock

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.21. With this latest performance, RETO shares gained by 18.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RETO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.07 for ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7437, while it was recorded at 0.7760 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0492 for the last 200 days.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO] shares currently have an operating margin of -212.69 and a Gross Margin at +10.71. ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -541.89.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -95.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.87.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO]

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.60% of RETO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RETO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 499,150, which is approximately 147.345% of the company’s market cap and around 31.15% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 47,034 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43000.0 in RETO stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $21000.0 in RETO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:RETO] by around 371,674 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 4,066 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 234,064 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 609,804 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RETO stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 67,127 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 4,066 shares during the same period.