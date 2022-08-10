Market cap of QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] reaches 160.89B – now what?

QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ: QCOM] slipped around -5.3 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $142.51 at the close of the session, down -3.59%. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Qualcomm Technologies Are Enabling a More Reliable, Resilient, Sustainable, and Affordable Grid [Video].

The utility industry is in the midst of a transition that is driven by decarbonization, decentralization, digitalization, and the need to harden grid infrastructure to make it more resilient to natural disasters.

QUALCOMM Incorporated stock is now -22.07% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. QCOM Stock saw the intraday high of $146.50 and lowest of $141.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 193.58, which means current price is +20.54% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.31M shares, QCOM reached a trading volume of 6759753 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QCOM shares is $188.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QCOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for QUALCOMM Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2022, representing the official price target for QUALCOMM Incorporated stock. On April 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for QCOM shares from 215 to 155.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QUALCOMM Incorporated is set at 5.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for QCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for QCOM in the course of the last twelve months was 45.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has QCOM stock performed recently?

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.07. With this latest performance, QCOM shares gained by 7.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.08 for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 138.19, while it was recorded at 148.14 for the last single week of trading, and 155.04 for the last 200 days.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

QUALCOMM Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QUALCOMM Incorporated go to 7.62%.

Insider trade positions for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]

There are presently around $117,163 million, or 75.40% of QCOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QCOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 105,592,786, which is approximately 1.51% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 82,022,847 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.69 billion in QCOM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.86 billion in QCOM stock with ownership of nearly -2.103% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QUALCOMM Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,316 institutional holders increased their position in QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ:QCOM] by around 42,802,752 shares. Additionally, 947 investors decreased positions by around 49,534,373 shares, while 276 investors held positions by with 729,804,565 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 822,141,690 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QCOM stock had 140 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,774,329 shares, while 159 institutional investors sold positions of 2,409,536 shares during the same period.