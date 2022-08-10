Market cap of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [GBT] reaches 3.26B – now what?

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: GBT] gained 4.32% or 2.76 points to close at $66.60 with a heavy trading volume of 39300793 shares. The company report on August 8, 2022 that Pfizer to Acquire Global Blood Therapeutics for $5.4 Billion to Enhance Presence in Rare Hematology.

Proposed acquisition drives growth by bringing leading sickle cell disease expertise, portfolio and pipeline to Pfizer with potential combined worldwide peak sales of more than $3 billion.

Potential to address the full spectrum of critical needs in the underserved sickle cell community.

It opened the trading session at $66.69, the shares rose to $66.77 and dropped to $66.545, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GBT points out that the company has recorded 141.39% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -207.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, GBT reached to a volume of 39300793 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [GBT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GBT shares is $59.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GBT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $138 to $71, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on GBT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is set at 4.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for GBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 32.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.31.

Trading performance analysis for GBT stock

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [GBT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 105.56. With this latest performance, GBT shares gained by 91.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 141.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 98.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 90.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 94.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 86.92 for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [GBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.88, while it was recorded at 49.06 for the last single week of trading, and 31.02 for the last 200 days.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [GBT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [GBT] shares currently have an operating margin of -147.72 and a Gross Margin at +93.87. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -155.63.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -98.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.45.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.70 and a Current Ratio set at 8.50.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [GBT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GBT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. go to 37.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [GBT]

There are presently around $4,722 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GBT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,024,262, which is approximately 0.519% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 5,603,255 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $373.18 million in GBT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $351.95 million in GBT stock with ownership of nearly -1.28% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:GBT] by around 10,154,514 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 5,596,482 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 55,145,009 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,896,005 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GBT stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,557,552 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 3,545,426 shares during the same period.