Market cap of Fisker Inc. [FSR] reaches 2.95B – now what?

Fisker Inc. [NYSE: FSR] loss -5.54% on the last trading session, reaching $9.71 price per share at the time. The company report on August 7, 2022 that Fisker Establishes Process for Qualifying US-Based Fisker Ocean Reservation Holders to Retain Eligibility for $7,500 Federal Tax Credit Should Inflation Reduction Act Become Law.

Fisker enables qualifying US Fisker Ocean reservation holders, in advance of the bill’s passage, to enter a binding contract with the automaker to purchase a vehicle, retaining potential eligibility for the current federal tax credit of up to $7,500.

The current draft of the Inflation Reduction Act includes a North American production requirement that renders Fisker Ocean buyers ineligible for the proposed tax credit.

Fisker Inc. represents 296.51 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.95 billion with the latest information. FSR stock price has been found in the range of $9.60 to $10.14.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.62M shares, FSR reached a trading volume of 4444647 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fisker Inc. [FSR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSR shares is $16.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Fisker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. dropped their target price from $25 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on May 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Fisker Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fisker Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30682.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.44.

Trading performance analysis for FSR stock

Fisker Inc. [FSR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.32. With this latest performance, FSR shares gained by 9.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.86 for Fisker Inc. [FSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.34, while it was recorded at 10.19 for the last single week of trading, and 12.85 for the last 200 days.

Fisker Inc. [FSR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Fisker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.10 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fisker Inc. [FSR]

There are presently around $832 million, or 52.50% of FSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,547,871, which is approximately 1.255% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,608,380 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $103.01 million in FSR stocks shares; and MOORE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $82.04 million in FSR stock with ownership of nearly 0.653% of the company’s market capitalization.

116 institutional holders increased their position in Fisker Inc. [NYSE:FSR] by around 13,359,309 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 12,561,743 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 59,742,439 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,663,491 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSR stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,442,953 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 6,493,741 shares during the same period.