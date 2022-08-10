Market cap of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] reaches 24.13M – now what?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: CSCW] closed the trading session at $0.12 on 08/09/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.121, while the highest price level was $0.1275. The company report on June 30, 2022 that Color Star’s Partner Team Villarreal CF Organizes Youth Training Camps in the United States.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: CSCW) (“Color Star” or the “Company”), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry, announces today that their partner team from La Liga, Villarreal CF, recently held a youth soccer training camp in New York, United States. The team’s manager, Unai Emery, represented the team in person to coach and be interviewed by the media.

Villarreal CF has been a formidable team on the football pitch in recent years, especially during this year’s UEFA Champions League tournament. Villarreal broke into the semi-finals with a superb show of skill, and the world as well as its fans have given the “Yellow Submarine” high opinion and praise.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -75.70 percent and weekly performance of -0.16 percent. The stock has been moved at -74.56 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.56 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.15M shares, CSCW reached to a volume of 4526779 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

CSCW stock trade performance evaluation

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.16. With this latest performance, CSCW shares dropped by -9.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.35 for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1296, while it was recorded at 0.1254 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3137 for the last 200 days.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 12.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. go to 20.00%.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.50% of CSCW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCW stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 398,752, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 16.87% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 372,347 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45000.0 in CSCW stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $21000.0 in CSCW stock with ownership of nearly 125.403% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:CSCW] by around 854,542 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 192,463 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 332,125 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,379,130 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCW stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 759,390 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 191,614 shares during the same period.