Market cap of BIMI International Medical Inc. [BIMI] reaches 0.85M – now what?

BIMI International Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: BIMI] loss -8.68% or -0.05 points to close at $0.56 with a heavy trading volume of 9317392 shares. The company report on July 15, 2022 that BIMI Announces Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting of Stockholders.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) (“BIMI” or the “Company”), a healthcare products and services provider, today announced the results of the Company’s 2022 Annual General Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) held on July 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (Beijing Time), at the offices of the Company, 9th Floor, Building 2, Chongqing Corporation Avenue, Yuzhong District, Chongqing, P. R. China.

It opened the trading session at $0.72, the shares rose to $0.7466 and dropped to $0.54, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BIMI points out that the company has recorded -67.25% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -40.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, BIMI reached to a volume of 9317392 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BIMI International Medical Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05.

BIMI International Medical Inc. [BIMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.03. With this latest performance, BIMI shares dropped by -15.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.22 for BIMI International Medical Inc. [BIMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5521, while it was recorded at 0.5918 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7387 for the last 200 days.

BIMI International Medical Inc. [BIMI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

BIMI International Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at BIMI International Medical Inc. [BIMI]

Positions in BIMI International Medical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in BIMI International Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:BIMI] by around 311,482 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 21,576 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 3,321 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 329,737 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIMI stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 144,139 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 8,575 shares during the same period.